The Green Bay Packers aimed to solidify their hold of the top spot in the NFC North when they hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on “Monday Night Football.”

The Packers are sitting on a 5-2-1 record, while the Eagles are leading the entire NFC with a 6-2 slate. Green Bay is coming off a tough loss to the Carolina Panthers, 16-13, while Philadelphia is riding its momentum from back-to-back wins.

In the first quarter, the Eagles employed their tush push—surprise, surprise—to keep their drive alive. They, however, appeared to have committed a false start, which the referees failed to call.

“The refs just missed a blatant false start on the Eagles before the tush push. Embarrassing,” posted NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X.

— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 11, 2025

As expected, Packers fans were furious about the defending champions escaping with the controversial play.

“They've (Eagles) been going early all season. (It's) definitely getting banned this offseason because it's hard to officiate,” said @JShallenbe76194.

“Ban the play if the refs can't handle it. This is embarrassing for the league,” echoed @TrueBluCards.

“The center is lined up offside! His off-hand is in the neutral zone! Pathetic officiating,” added @MtOreadCards.

“Is this reviewable? I’ve lost track of the rule at this point,” asked @VeveJones007.

“The worst part is they (referees) knew there would be an added emphasis on it this game, and you miss this?” noted @nrg31.

Eagles fans, however, also pointed out that the referees didn't call the supposed false start of the Packers in their first drive as well, with Jordan Love making a sneak.

The tush push has been the subject of much debate in the league, with Green Bay leading the call to ban it, but the NFL has deemed it a legal play.

As of writing, the Packers and the Eagles are tied at halftime, 0-0.