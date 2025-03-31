The Philadelphia Eagles have had the entire league with the ears up as the infamous Tush Push play could possibly be banned in the near future. The Green Bay Packers were the team that proposed the ban of the play, and though there hadn't been many comments from their side, general manager Brian Gutekunst finally broke his silence about the proposal.

“I wasn't really a huge part in drafting the proposal or anything like that, but very much in support of it,” Gutekunst said via Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. “I think certainly the medical professionals at the league have a high concern for putting players in positions that could lead to catastrophic injuries. I think this is something that needs to be discussed and we need to be proactive with it rather than be reactive on that.”

Brian Gutekunst says he didn’t have much to do with drafting #Packers proposal to ban Tush Push, but he is “very much in support of it.” Gutekunst cites medical concerns regarding need to outlaw the play. His full comments on the proposal to ban: pic.twitter.com/ZIfYMscwhU — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Packers are not the only team that seem to want the play banned, as the Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott want to see it removed as well. The Bills used the Tush Push at times during last season, but McDermott says that used another version of it that's not similar to the Eagles.

The Eagles have shown over the past few seasons that the play is virtually impossible to stop, especially when there's a player pushing you from behind to get the yards they need. For the defense, no matter what they try to do, their plan is rarely successful.

It looks like more than anything, teams are worried about the play hurting others as opposed to the success rate. It'll be interesting to see if the league actually bans the Tush Push, and if so, the Packers will be thanked for a move that is nearly impossible to stop.

For the Eagles, they're just going to find another way to get easy yards in certain situations.