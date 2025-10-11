An early Week 5 bye has the Green Bay Packers staring down the rest of their 2025 regular season. The rest of their upcoming slate starts with a home game versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. While the Packers are favored in the matchup, winning their third tilt of the season just got a bit more complicated. With starter Brandon McManus nursing a quad injury, Green Bay has added kicker Lucas Havrisik to the active roster, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter via X, formerly Twitter.

“Packers signed K Lucas Havrisik to their active roster for Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals,” reported Schefter.

McManus does have a decent chance to kick on Sunday, according to team beat reporter Rob Demovsky on X. Nevertheless, the Packers certainly don't want to be without a kicker for the Bengals matchup Sunday, so signing Havrisik makes sense. Furthermore, Green Bay had open roster spots to add Havrisik. If McManus can't go, can the recent signee help the Packers improve to 3-1-1?

Packers look to capture top spot in NFC North with a win over Bengals

McManus is now in his second season with the Packers. He spent the first nine campaigns of his career with the Denver Broncos. After a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023, McManus joined the Pack. In 11 games last season, he made 20 of his 21 field goals. So far this year, he's hit seven of his nine attempts. Both of his misses were from 40-49 yards, but the 12-year vet has made both of his 50+ yard attempts this season.

Havrisik hasn't had too much experience outside of a nine-game stint as the Los Angeles Rams' kicker in 2023. During his time out west, he made 15 out of 20 kicks, also struggling with the 40–49-yard range. Four of his five misses two years ago were from that distance. Whether it's McManus or Havrisik standing over the ball on Sunday, the goal for the Packers remains the same: defeat the Bengals to notch that third win of the season. If the home team can accomplish that goal, a first-place spot in the NFC North could be within reach.