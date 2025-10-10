When the Green Bay Packers take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, they will do so without Christian Watson, who remains out due to injury.

Watson, who is recovering from a torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign, returned to practice during Week 6. However, despite his recent return to practice, head coach Matt LaFleur noted that he will remain sidelined for at least one more game.

LaFleur still noted that Watson has looked “good” in practice, suggesting his return is imminent.

“No, he won't play this week,” LaFleur told reporters on Friday. “But he has looked pretty damn good, so I'm excited for when that day comes and he's definitely gonna add an element to our offense.”

As for a potential Week 7 return, LaFleur said the team will wait and see. Watson still has two weeks to return before his 21-day window closes.

Without Watson active, the Packers will continue rolling with a wide receiver corps led by Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks. Jayden Reed remains out on injured reserve and is eligible to return in Week 8.

Even if it takes a few more weeks, Watson is already further ahead than his initial timeline suggested. He suffered the injury in January, making it only nine months since he underwent surgery.

Christian Watson's injury history with Packers

Although Watson is undeniably a starting-caliber receiver, he continues to struggle with injuries. The torn ACL was his first significant issue, but the 26-year-old has yet to play a full season with the Packers.

Through three years, Watson has played 40 of Green Bay's last 58 games, only 69 percent. Week 6 will be his 19th injury absence, one of the highest tallies in the league since he entered the league in 2022.

Watson's injury history makes it somewhat concerning that he is returning from a torn ACL so soon. However, the Packers certainly need his help. Green Bay's receivers account for just 533 of Jordan Love's 1,000 passing yards through four games, one of the lowest rates in the league.