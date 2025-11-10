The Green Bay Packers are preparing for a huge Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 as the two contenders fight for position at the top of the NFC. After wins by the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Packers are also looking to hang onto the top spot in the NFC North, while a loss would drop them all the way into third place.

Of course, one of the things at the top of the scouting report whenever you play the Eagles is the Tush Push. Philadelphia has become nearly unstoppable in short-yardage situations with their spin on the quarterback sneak with Jalen Hurts, but the play has become controversial in recent years.

The play was nearly banned this offseason, coming within a few votes of the threshold needed to get the play out of the game. The Packers were one team strongly in favor of banning the play, which may result in some bad blood between the two teams on Monday Night. Green Bay star Micah Parsons, who grew familiar with the Tush Push during his time in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys, loathes the play.

“I hate that play,” he said, via ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

He then went into more detail about why it's so difficult to stop, even if it's not totally within the rules.

“I don't think you'll find one defensive player in the league that's like, ‘Oh yeah, go tush push, we got to learn how to stop it,'” Parsons said. “You can't stop it if they're leaving early. It's impossible. It's an unfair advantage. You got 320-pound momentum coming early on the play. Like, whatever, but got to find a way.”

The false starts that the Eagles have committed on the play this season have started to go viral, and opposing coaches have been losing their minds at times on the sidelines. Officials have said they would start to take not of that, but nothing has been getting called. Parsons and the rest of his Packers squad will certainly have their guard up for it on Monday night.