When the Green Bay Packers suffered a brutal first-round playoff exit, many believed the team might seek a change of leadership. Instead, the Packers are expected to extend both general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur.

Gutekunst and LaFleur will both be in a contract year in 2026, making them both eligible for an extension in the offseason. The team is trending toward giving both new deals in the coming months, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Establishing stability has become a norm in Green Bay and a staple to the team's success over the last three decades. Since 1991, no Packers coach has lasted less than six years.

LaFleur's tenure has been a matter of perspective thus far, having made it to the playoffs in six of his seven years, but never advancing past the NFC Championship Game. The 46-year-old's postseason success has waned significantly since 2021, since which he has not gotten past the Divisional Round.

Article Continues Below

LaFleur enters the 2026 offseason coming off back-to-back first-round playoff exits for the first time in his career. He ended the 2025 season on a five-game skid, going winless since Dec. 7.

Gutekunst has served as the Packers' general manager since 2018 and was responsible for hiring LaFleur as head coach in his second year. He initially joined the team as a scout in 1999 before working his way through the ranks.

Despite the lackluster results, Gutekunst and LaFleur have both received substantial public support in recent years. The team does not have a traditional owner, but first-year CEO Ed Policy has spoken highly of each over the last year.