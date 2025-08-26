When the Packers brought in long snapper Matt Orzech from the Los Angeles Rams during 2023 free agency, it was viewed as one of their most under-the-radar moves. Green Bay had very limited resources that offseason, and outside of safety Tarvarius Moore, who entered the team and got injured right after, Orzech was essentially their lone external signing.

The decision to prioritize him reflected how much the front office valued stabilizing special teams, even in the midst of tight cap constraints. That quiet addition has now turned into one of the team's most important.

Now, the Packers have committed to their long snapper for the long haul: Matt Orzech has signed a three-year, $4.8 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This new deal elevates Orzech into the top three highest-paid long snappers in the NFL.

Orzech, 30, was signed by the Packers before the 2023 season and quickly took over the long snapping duties, bringing stability to one of the most underappreciated positions on special teams. Given that the Packers could have moved on from him without a cap hit, the decision to extend reflects how valuable his role has become on field goal and punt units.

The extension also comes at a time when the Packers are reporting record-breaking finances. Team president Mark Murphy recently revealed $432.6 million in national revenue for the 2024 fiscal year, underscoring the NFL's massive growth through media rights and streaming deals.

When Murphy took over as Packers president in 2007, the team reported just $138 million in total revenue. The nearly $300 million increase since then illustrates not only the league’s booming media rights deals but also the shift toward streaming platforms, providing the Packers with a better increase to invest both in roster stability and infrastructure upgrades.

That financial strength has allowed Green Bay to continue investing in both facilities and roster stability. While Orzech's role doesn't grab headlines like Jordan Love or Josh Jacobs, having the resources to reward specialists with top-of-market deals shows the team's commitment to fielding a well-rounded roster at every level.