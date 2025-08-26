Concluding their 2025 preseason slate with a 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers are less than two weeks away from their season opener. The Packers will host the Detroit Lions on September 7th, and the team is locking in their roster for that matchup. Despite the fact that Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love is nursing a thumb injury, GM Brian Gutekunst and the Packers brass have released signal callers Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter).

“The #Packers waived QBs Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma, per sources,” reported Pelissero. “That leaves just Jordan Love — who is expected to be ready for Week 1 — and Malik Willis on the roster as of now.”

The hope was that Love would be able to take snaps at practice today. While that session hasn't taken place yet, it's clear that Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur feel comfortable enough to only go with Willis behind their starter. While it was well known that the backup role was going to be handled by Willis, but Clifford was a draft pick two years ago. Elgersma showed flashes as well. Will the Pack regret not keeping more depth behind Love?

Packers depth behind Jordan Love might be too thin

Even if Love can't go Week 1, Green Bay could just bring in another arm. It's likely that the Packers will seek to bring either Clifford or Elgersma back on the practice squad. After all, both quarterbacks have experience in LaFleur's system. It was clear that the Pack's brain trust believed in Clifford enough just a couple years ago to draft him. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them both back in Green Bay if possible.

However, if Love is ready to go for Week 1, then it's full steam ahead. The Packers are looking to return to the playoffs once again, as Love hopes to pilot LaFleur's offense through the annual tournament. Willis has shown plenty of flashes in the past, including last year while backing up Love. If the Packers' starter does go down, then LaFleur and Gutekunst trust him to run things. Still, will Green Bay's leadership regret not keeping at least one more signal caller? That answer could be known as soon as Week 1.