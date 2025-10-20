With the Green Bay Packers beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 27-23, it was no doubt a tight game that came down to the very end with each team vying for the win. There were notable moments throughout the game like Packers kicker Lucas Havrisik hitting a 61-yard field goal, which is now a team record, as head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about one decision that included quarterback Jordan Love.

In what was the go-ahead touchdown to win the game, Green Bay was down 23-20 with under six minutes as some time later, the team was facing a fourth-and-two on Arizona's 29-yard line with 2:32 left in the fourth quarter. Originally, Havrisik was going to kick a field-goal to tie the game in comfortable range, but LaFleur called a timeout and Love was convincing with “disdain on his face” to go for it.

They would end up converting, leading to Love completing a tough 15-yard pass to tight end Tucker Kraft.

“When our quarterback’s coming off and I can see the disdain on his face, I looked up at the clock, saw how much time was left,” LaFleur said, according to Sports Illustrated.. “It wasn’t by any means a chip shot, although Lucas has come in and done a hell of a job. So, one of those deals where I was like, no matter what we call, this guy’s going to make it work. And that’s exactly what happened.”

“Didn’t necessarily get the play that we wanted,” LaFleur continued. “But it doesn’t matter sometimes when you have guys that have confidence in what they’re doing, and Tuck did a hell of a job winning on the route, our line protected, and Jordan [Love] gave him a chance, and that’s exactly what it took.”

Jordan Love converts a big 4th down and the Packers are in the red zone 👀 GBvsAZ on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/KmpglNIPgL — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025

Article Continues Below

Jordan Love on the Packers' aggresivemess

The Packers quarterback in Love ended up throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown in what was more of an aggressive gameplan than in recent weeks.

“We’re always going to try and be aggressive,” Love said Sunday. “I love that. I love to go for it in that situation, and it worked out right there. That’s one where we got back to the drawing boards and this is a great situation, a great play to learn from and keep finding ways to stack it.”

At any rate, Green Bay looks to build off the win into next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.