The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football as we speak. In the first quarter of the contest, Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed jogged off the field after an injury on a play.

Early in the first quarter, the Packers drove down the field to set them up for a score. Jordan Love threw a dime to Reed for a touchdown; however, the call was overturned after a holding call on the right tackle. On the tackle through the endzone, Reed landed all of his weight on his shoulder. After staying on the ground for a few minutes, Reed got up and jogged off the field to a cheer from Packers fans.

Jayden Reed – Right Shoulder, concern for AC+ labral injury. Note: his prior dislocation/labral tear in January was to his Right shoulder, so this is likely a reinjury. He didn’t get surgery. This is what we’re concerned about for Xavier Worthy fwiw.

pic.twitter.com/ANSKGWaRHE — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The injury did not look good, as the receiver looked in obvious pain after the play. The hope is that he can eventually return to action for the Packers. Love will need one of his top pass catchers against a good Commanders defense.

Article Continues Below

Reed has officially been ruled questionable and is out of the blue tent, heading to the locker room.

Reed is in a lot of pain, according to the Amazon Prime broadcast.

The score is currently even at 0-0, though the Packers are driving down the field and are currently in the Red Zone with under five minutes to go in the first quarter.