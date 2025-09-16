No team in the NFL has gotten off to a better start than the Green Bay Packers, who currently sit at 2-0 following last week's blowout home win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Jordan Love has played some of the best football of his career over these first two weeks, and the offseason addition of Micah Parsons appears to have paid major dividends for Green Bay.

Unfortunately, the Packers did not make it through the Commanders game unscathed, as wide receiver Jayden Reed broke his collarbone during the game, forcing him to exit early. The injury will force Reed to miss a significant amount of time, per ESPN, but that didn't stop Reed from keeping his spirits high after his recent surgery.

“Packers to the Bowl, bruh… We turnt! We going all the f***** way.”

(video via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter, per SleeperPackers).

A hot start for the Packers

For most of the offseason, the Green Bay Packers were viewed by most as a team that would probably be good in 2025, but not necessarily in the Super Bowl contention conversation.

However, then came the trade for Parsons just days before the season, which changed everything. Parsons has looked elite so far during his time with the Packers, but he's far from the only one contributing to a Green Bay defense that looks like it could be something truly special.

Jordan Love and the offense have also done their part so far this year, but things will be made a good bit tougher by Reed's injury.

Of course, it's only a two game sample size, and we've seen teams as recently as last year's New Orleans Saints look like legitimate contenders through the first half month of the season before falling apart quickly after that.

However, for a Packers team that is looking to make a deep playoff push after flaming out early the past two years, it seems that they've got all the ingredients in place to compete this year.