The Green Bay Packers dominated the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, improving to 2-0 on the season. The Packers’ offense impressed in the Week 2 win despite missing key contributors. Christian Watson remained sidelined by injury for the Commanders game. The fourth-year wideout began the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after tearing his left ACL in 2024.

Watson was expected to be hampered by the injury in 2025 after suffering the tear in the regular season finale last year. And his inclusion on the PUP list will keep him out of action for the first four weeks of the campaign. But Watson offered some encouraging words for Packers fans when discussing his recovery.

“If it was the NFC Championship Game tomorrow, I’d be able to go out there and feel confident,” Watson said, per USA Today’s Ryan Wood.

Packers await the return of WR Christian Watson

While Watson’s practice window doesn’t open for another two weeks, the wideout is reportedly feeling good. He’s able to run, cut and plant on his surgically repaired knee, according to Wood.

Article Continues Below

This isn’t the first report of Watsons’ “accelerated” recovery from the devastating injury. The 26-year-old receiver turned heads during training camp for making remarkable progress just six months removed from tearing his ACL.

Watson’s rehab has gone so well that some of his Packers teammates joked that he hadn’t actually torn the ligament at all. However, the former second-round pick won’t be eligible to be activated until Week 5. A full 10 months after suffering the injury.

Green Bay eagerly awaits his return to the field. The Packers’ once crowded WR room took a big blow on Thursday. Jayden Reed broke his collarbone and needs surgery. Although it isn’t a season-ending injury, Reed will be sidelined for the next two months.

Tight end Tucker Kraft led the Packers’ offense in Week 2. And rookie first-rounder Matthew Golden could take on a larger role with Reed out of action.

The addition of All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons combined with the hot start in 2025 caused the Packers’ Super Bowl odds to skyrocket. The healthy return of Watson could help Green Bay live up to those lofty expectations.