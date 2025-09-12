The Green Bay Packers grabbed attention during their win against the Commanders thanks to quarterback Jordan Love showing off unexpected physicality. At one point in the Packers-Commanders game, Love lowered his shoulder instead of stepping out of bounds. The play drew cheers from fans and sparked conversation afterward. Many expected head coach Matt LaFleur to want his quarterback to avoid that kind of contact. Instead, the reaction from LaFleur might surprise some.

Asked after the game if he had heard anything from Matt LaFleur, Jordan Love shared exactly what his coach thought. “He loved it,” Love said with a smile when asked about the hit. For the Packers, it was an unusual but thrilling display of toughness from their young leader. LaFleur’s approval showed the confidence he has in his quarterback, even when Love risks taking on defenders. The Commanders player who absorbed the hit learned quickly that Love was not going to slide on that play.

The decision added energy to the sideline. Teammates jumped up as Love fought for extra yards, and it reinforced the idea that he is willing to set a tone beyond his passing. For Matt LaFleur, it symbolized the kind of grit he wants the Packers to embrace. Love has often been praised for his poise in the pocket and his ability to command the offense. Against the Commanders, however, he reminded everyone that he can also bring a physical edge.

Article Continues Below

Still, the question lingers on whether LaFleur would encourage that same choice every week. Quarterbacks face risks when they absorb direct hits, and the Packers know Love is too important to lose to injury.

Yet the moment showed that in the heat of competition, even coaches appreciate the spark a bold play can provide. The Packers left the field with a memorable highlight, a supportive coach, and a quarterback who sent a clear message. Jordan Love is not afraid to lower his shoulder, even against the Commanders.