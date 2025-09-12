The Green Bay Packers are starting the season 2-0, but their win against the Washington Commanders came at a brutal cost. Early in the game, wide receiver Jayden Reed exited the game after landing awkwardly on his shoulder. It was clear from the few shots of Reed that Reed was in serious pain.

Now, the official diagnosis for Reed has been released… and it's not good for the Packers. Green Bay announced that Jayden Reed will miss six to eight weeks due to his injury, a broken collarbone. It's a tough development for a team that's already missing one of their standout receivers.

Reed caught a 39-yard touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Commanders. Reed was slow to get up after the play, grimacing in pain. The Packers wide receiver was able to walk it off on his own power, but it was clear that he was favoring his left side while jogging off the field. To make matters worse, the touchdown was called back due to an offensive holding penalty.

The Packers were able to power through Reed's absence, thanks in large part to a combined effort from their skill positions. Tight end Tucker Kraft had a career-best 124 yards on six catches and a touchdown. Romeo Doubs caught a touchdown as well, while Dontayvion Wicks had the most yards by a wide receiver with 44 yards on four catches. Seven different players were targeted by Jordan Love (19/31, 292 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT), with Matthew Golden the only targeted player with no catches;

Reed will join WR Christian Watson on the Packers' list of pass-catchers who are still on the mend. Watson is still rehabbing from an ACL injury he suffered last season. He's currently on Green Bay's Physically Unable to Perform list. As a result, Watson will miss the first four weeks of the 2025 season at best.

The Packers have a relatively easy schedule for the next two or three weeks, at least. They face off against the Cleveland Browns next week, then they're headed to Dallas for Micah Parsons' revenge game against Dallas. After that, they face another relatively weak defense in the Cincinnati Begals.