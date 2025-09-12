The Green Bay Packers played a strong first half on Thursday Night Football, largely thanks to tight end Tucker Kraft, who already set a new career-high in receiving yards, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Kraft made a big impression with his physicality and skill, highlighted by an electrifying 17-yard catch-and-run where he stiff-armed a Washington Commanders defender out of his way. It was a clear statement that Kraft is becoming a major weapon for Green Bay’s offense.

The Commanders knew Kraft was a threat coming in. Linebacker Frankie Luvu told Fowler that Kraft is “the full package,” and Washington’s defense must be “fast, physical, violent” to keep up with Green Bay’s dangerous offensive weapons.

Despite the Commanders’ efforts to contain him, Kraft looked unstoppable, showing off his strength and toughness on every catch.

The Packers leaned heavily on Kraft as a reliable target for quarterback Jordan Love, who connected with him multiple times, including a massive 57-yard seam route that helped move the chains and maintain offensive momentum. Kraft’s ability to get yards after the catch and make defenders miss has made him one of the most exciting players in Green Bay’s lineup.

Article Continues Below

This performance marked a significant step forward for Kraft, who has been steadily rising as a key figure in the Packers’ offense. The team has been searching for consistent producers beyond their star receivers, and Kraft’s blend of physicality and skilled route-running is exactly what they’ve needed. His energy and toughness bring a new dimension to the passing game.

For the Commanders, it was a rough night trying to stop Kraft and the Packers’ weapons. Despite Washington’s aggressive defensive mindset highlighted by Luvu, Kraft’s playmaking ability proved difficult to slow down. His career-best half gives Green Bay a huge boost and adds excitement around the team’s offensive potential moving forward.

All told, Tucker Kraft’s first-half performance showed why Green Bay sees him as a rising star. If he continues to play like this, the Packers’ offense is only going to get more dynamic and dangerous as the season unfolds. This game felt like the night Kraft truly announced himself on the national stage, and for Packers fans, that’s a thrilling development to watch unfold.