The Green Bay Packers have just a few days to make their final preparations before the 2025 season kicks off on Sunday at home against the NFC North divisional rival Detroit Lions. The big story of the offseason for the Packers occurred at the very end of it, when the team traded for disgruntled Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

While Packers fans are understandably thrilled to have their new best player on the roster, there has been some question about whether or not Parsons will be able to play week one vs the Lions due to a back injury.

Recently, head coach Matt LaFleur provided the latest update in that department.

“We'll see. He's doing everything in his power. He's rehabbing hard. We've got to get through a few practices to see how he responds. … Certainly hopeful,” said LaFleur, per Packers insider Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap.

Some have floated the idea of Parsons potentially receiving an injection that would allow him to minimize the pain and play through the injury, although the Packers will understandably want to be careful about overextending their best player, especially since he hasn't done much in the way of practicing or training during this offseason with the Cowboys.

A huge opportunity for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been a playoff team for the last two years under quarterback Jordan Love, last year losing in blowout fashion to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on the road.

However, the addition of Parsons to the mix changes everything for Green Bay moving forward. While the Packers' defensive line wasn't awful, it definitely wasn't one of the strengths of their team over the last couple of years, and the arrival of Parsons could instantly turn that unit into one of the best in the NFL.

It remains to be seen what kind of condition Parsons will be in after an offseason of sitting out Cowboys practices and preseason games, and the injury concerns will also certainly weigh into the equation of how much he sees the field on Sunday, if at all.