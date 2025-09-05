The Green Bay Packers kick off their 2025 regular season with a home game against the Detroit Lions. After the Packers brought in Micah Parsons in a blockbuster deal, expectations for the team rose. However, head coach Matt LaFleur is still figuring out how to handle Jordan Love's injury. The young quarterback has been dealing with an issue with his left thumb for weeks.

Love revealed his injury to his non-throwing hand in the middle of the preseason. It is an issue worth monitoring as he tries to lead Green Bay to a dominant offensive season. LaFleur did not give the injury a lot of attention during the weeks leading up to the regular season. However, he gave reporters more information about it after Thursday's practice before Week 1.

According to NBC Sports, Love's injury is not affecting how he throws the ball. However, the quarterback has favored his right side when handing the ball off. That kind of limitation is noteworthy, leading LaFleur to mention that the team's run game could be limited in the season opener against Detroit.

“Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Jordan Love (left thumb) ‘has not yet tried handing off with his left hand in practice yet,'” NBC Sports said. “This is not overly alarming. The Packers are trying to minimize Love’s re-injury risk in practice. It could make things a tad difficult in live action, but they can scheme around it as the surgically repaired thumb heals.”

Despite the injury concerns, Love has been a full participant in practice leading up to Week 1. However, his thumb issue could affect how the Packers run the ball against the Lions. Regardless of how limited he may or may not be, Green Bay hopes that Love can take a big step forward this season. If he can, Parsons and the Packers are an easy pick to be a Super Bowl contender.