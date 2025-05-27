The Green Bay Packers used a first-round pick on wide receiver Matthew Golden this offseason, giving the team another versatile weapon for quarterback Jordan Love. Expectations are high for this franchise after making the playoffs last season. However, Love seemingly hopes a connection with Golden leads to success for the franchise.

Jordan Love was asked about Golden during his softball charity game and only had nice things to say about the rookie wideout, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The 26-year-old quarterback claimed that Golden looks like a “polished” receiver during their practices together so far, and believes that his potential is through the roof.

“He's a great dude,” Love said of Golden. “I'm excited to see just his potential on the football field. But just the start we've had, doing routes on air and things like that, he looks like a stud, looks like a very polished receiver, so I'm excited to see just how far he can take it.”

Matthew Golden, who is 21 years old, joins a Packers offense that is remarkably pass-happy. It's a good landing spot for the former Texas Longhorn, as Golden will have the opportunity to show off his blazing speed. He has the ability to open up the playbook for Green Bay and possibly allow Jordan Love to attempt more deep balls next season and beyond.

The former Longhorn was spectacular during his final year in college, as he served as the top option in the Texas offense throughout the 2024 campaign. He ended the season with 58 receptions, 987 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. His nine touchdown grabs led the SEC last season.

Jordan Love had a solid season himself as the Packers' starting quarterback. In his second stint in the starting role, he continued his high level of play with 3,389 passing yards and 25 touchdowns through the air while recording a 63.1% completion percentage. He'll have a chance to surpass those numbers next season with Golden, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson at wide receiver.