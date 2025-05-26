The Green Bay Packers have a plan to get Jordan Love to the Super Bowl, even if Aaron Rodgers is trolling the team for a return. However, Love should stick to throwing footballs after his lollipop first pitch.

Love didn’t exactly zip a fastball to the plate.

Packers QB Jordan Love threw out the first pitch at the Brewers game today 👏 Unfortunately, Love’s throw wasn’t as good as everybody expected it to be 🤣pic.twitter.com/EOCDxQgvB5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Love threw out the first pitch at the Brewers for their Memorial Day game. Apparently, he didn’t want to tax his arm too much in the offseason.

Packers QB Jordan Love facing important season

The Packers again have Super Bowl aspirations in 2025. And they gave Love some help by selecting Matthew Golden in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Love knows he will be challenged by Golden’s speed.

“He was like ‘I gotta get my arm loose,’” LaFleur said. “That’s tough to throw to 4.29 (speed).”

Love said Golden is the total package, according to bolavip.com.

“He’s a great dude,” Love said, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “I’m excited to see just his potential on the football field. But just the start we’ve had, doing routes on air and things like that, he looks like a stud, looks like a very polished receiver, so I’m excited to see just how far he can take it.”

LaFleur said he’s excited about watching the duo connect.

“You always want to kind of connect with the quarterback when you give him some pieces, so I Facetimed him and he’s like, ‘Man, sub-4.3 … I gotta get that arm loose,’ ” LaFleur said. “So he can roll, and I said, ‘Hey, man, you’re just going to have to get that ball up on time and out early.’ ”

But the whole thing starts with having a great regular season. The Packers have it tough in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions.

“That’s the starting point because it guarantees you a home playoff game,” LaFleur said. “We all know how hard it is come, especially here (in Green Bay), in January and win football games. We’ve got a great division and you can’t discredit what teams have done.”