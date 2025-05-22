As soon as the Green Bay Packers' 2025 season begins, rookie receiver Matthew Golden will be relied on for significant contributions. ESPN believes he will deliver on those expectations, even if he does not hit the ground running.

ESPN has Golden putting up 889 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, fantasy football writer Mike Clay projected. The estimated stat line would rank second among rookie wideouts, behind Carolina Panthers' No. 8 overall pick Tetairoa McMillan.

However, despite the successful numbers, Clay noted that Golden might struggle to hit his stride early in the year. As the No. 23 overall pick, previous players in similar positions took time to find their groove.

“Golden, [Jayden] Higgins and [Jack] Bech all could easily start in Week 1,” Clay wrote. “But the outlook for receivers selected after pick No. 20 through the third round is unspectacular. Since 2011, there are 148 receivers who fit that bill and played at least one snap as a rookie. Only 24 of them reached 800 receiving yards, and 24 caught at least seven touchdowns. This is something to keep in mind when considering the upside of all Rounds 1 and 2 wide receivers.”

Golden was the third wideout taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, following McMillan to the Panthers at No. 8 and Emeka Egbuka to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19.

Packers hope Matthew Golden will solve receiver problems

Since Davante Adams left in 2022, the Packers have had one of the worst receiving corps in the league. Their glaring issue was somehow not addressed in the NFL Draft until 2025, when Green Bay made Golden its first receiver the team took in the first round since 2002.

The Packers return 2024 leading receivers Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, but only one of them, Reed, was able to top 800 receiving yards. Green Bay has not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Adams in 2021. While Golden might not immediately be Jordan Love's No. 1 target, he should immediately start on the talent-deprived group.

Given their struggles at the position, the Packers added more than just Golden in the draft. Green Bay doubled up on the position on Day Two, taking gadget receiver Savion Williams in the third round. Williams figures to be more of a project than Golden, but a dynamic weapon nonetheless.

Green Bay also signed Mecole Hardman and Cornelius Johnson in free agency to compete for a roster spot. They join Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath and Bo Melton as depth pieces who will all compete for a job in training camp.