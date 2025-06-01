The Green Bay Packers wide receivers had a tough time last season holding onto balls that Jordan Love threw to them. The Packers had 25 drops by receivers in 2024, per a Sports Illustrated report.

One of those wide receivers is Jayden Reed. Reed is working this offseason to improve his technique on catches.

“Man, drops was a problem for me last year,” Reed said. “I’ve been on the JUGS machine every day this offseason. Obviously, that will help. Just being a better leader, just working on the top of my routes, stuff like that, just the little things.”

Reed finished the 2024 season for Green Bay with 55 receptions for 857 receiving yards. He also caught six touchdowns. He had fewer receptions and touchdowns than the year before.

“Like I said, every day I’m on the JUGS machine so, hopefully, I minimize my drops,” Reed added. “That’s more opps for me. That’s more plays made. Other than that, man, I’m just dialing in that playbook so I know what I’m doing and when I go out there, I can play fast. So, I think that’s most important and then everything else take care of itself.”

The Packers finished the 2024 season with a trip to the postseason, and 11 total wins.

Packers are adding more receiving talent for Jordan Love this season

The Packers have searched far and wide for more help at wideout. Green Bay drafted two wide receivers early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The team's first draft pick is Matthew Golden, who played at both Houston and Texas in college. Golden was selected with the 23rd overall pick. He finished his 2024 college season with 987 receiving yards for a Texas team that made the College Football Playoff.

The Packers then selected Savion Williams in the third round, from TCU. Williams finished last season for the Horned Frogs with 60 receptions for 611 yards, and six touchdowns.

Green Bay will need production from all of these wideouts. In 2024, the team finished third in the NFC North division despite having 11 wins. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings each had very strong seasons with at least 14 victories.

Packers mandatory minicamp is set to begin June 10.