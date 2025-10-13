The Green Bay Packers’ 27-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals wasn’t just about Jordan Love’s sharp performance or Josh Jacobs’ pair of touchdowns; it was also about a brand-new face stepping up in a crucial moment.

With starting kicker Brandon McManus sidelined due to a quadriceps injury, Green Bay brought in Lucas Havrisik at the last minute. The emergency signing proved to be a masterstroke for head coach Matt LaFleur’s squad.

The Packers had signed Havrisik just one day earlier, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, as insurance in case McManus couldn’t play. That decision turned into a key storyline on Sunday.

Havrisik, who hadn’t kicked in an NFL game since 2023, made all five of his kicks, including a clutch 39-yard field goal with under two minutes remaining to seal the Packers’ third win of the season.

Jacobs, who rushed for two touchdowns in the victory, was full of praise for his temporary teammate even though, as he admitted, he didn’t even know his name.

“I feel bad saying that, but he came in and made some big-time kicks for us,” Jacobs told ESPN. “So, man, he got the game ball. He deserved it.”

Havrisik’s performance was one of the game’s biggest surprises. The kicker had previously spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, where he converted 15 of 20 field goals in 2023. For the Packers, his accuracy and calm under pressure were a welcome sight, especially with McManus expected to miss more time as he recovers.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jordan Love continued to show progress under LaFleur. The second-year starter completed 19 of 26 passes for 259 yards, adding one touchdown and one interception. LaFleur later praised Love’s composure and decision-making, calling it “one of the better games” of his young career.

The Packers’ offense thrived behind a balanced attack, outgaining Cincinnati 409-268. Jacobs’ strong running and Love’s poise allowed Green Bay to control the tempo and keep the Bengals’ defense off balance.

With the win, the Packers now sit at 3-1-1 and within striking distance of the NFC North lead. And while Jacobs may not remember Havrisik’s name just yet, he and the rest of the locker room won’t soon forget the kicker’s clutch debut performance that helped close out a hard-earned victory.