Josh Jacobs was forced to exit the Green Bay Packers' 27-20 Week 11 win over the New York Giants due to a knee injury. It is not deemed a long-term issue; however, it appears there are some hurdles he must jump over before being cleared to return to action. On Thursday, Jacobs outlined what must happen for him to participate in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 27-year-old running back claimed that his knee swelled up to the point where he couldn't bend his leg, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Jacobs claims that pain is not an issue, and it's more about getting the swelling down enough so that he regains mobility in his leg.

“Packers RB Josh Jacobs said he banged his knee on the second play of Sunday's game. It swelled up fast and couldn't bend it, which is why he dropped out. At this point, it's not a pain issue, but needs to get his range of motion back. Doesn't think that will take long.”

Jacobs' status for Week 12 is still up in the air. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday, and Thursday's injury report has yet to be released. So, depending on his status on Thursday could indicate his potential availability against the Vikings.

Josh Jacobs has played in all 10 games this season for the Packers. He's proven to be one of the most reliable players for the offense. So far in the 2025-26 campaign, the two-time Pro Bowler has recorded 648 rushing yards, 237 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. If he is ruled out for Week 12, Green Bay will likely turn to Emanuel Wilson, who got the bulk of the carries in the Giants game after Jacobs left the contest.