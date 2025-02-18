When Khalil Mack made a big retirement decision following the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers, like other teams, had their eyes on him. As the offseason is officially upon us, ESPN detailed why the Packers would be a nice match for the former All-Pro edge rusher.

The Packers adding Mack to pair with Rashan Gary would boost their pass rush off the edges,” the story says. “Mack had six sacks and 41 pressures in 2024 with the Chargers. And even though he's turning 34 this week, he's still a three-down force with the steady play speed to heat up the pocket.”

Even with age being a concern, he's shown he's a legitimate force on the outside. He may not be in his No. 1 prime anymore, but he can bring that experience to an up-and-coming edge rusher. For example, Gary had one of his most all-around seasons in 2024. He had 7.5 sacks, 47 total tackles, and a career-high nine tackles for a loss.

While on the defensive line this season, he's been back and forth between that position and an outside linebacker. If he were to move back to the latter position, Mack could be lined up on the opposite side of him. It can be a pick-your-poison scenario for the opposing offensive line.

Could Khalil Mack lift the Packers' defense?

It's hard for one person to lift an entire defense. However, Mack is more than capable of doing so. After all, he was the main piece to the previous Oakland Raiders' defenses of the past. Still, he managed to make three All-Pro teams and win the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year.

Those accolades are impressive. However, he would be entering his 12th season, with likely his fourth team. His production has slightly increased, but those teams haven't needed him to be the superstar. They've needed him to pass his techniques down to their franchise guys.

For the Packers, this could be Gary's time to shine. He can learn from one of the best in the league every day.

Although plenty of teams are looking to sign Mack, the Packers could be the best option for him. They have the defensive and the offensive potential as well. Adding a veteran and a former All-Pro could establish what it takes to be the best in the game. On the flip side, the winning ways could help rejuvenate Mack's passion and effectiveness on the defensive line.

Either way, Green Bay has a golden opportunity to bolster their defense with one of the most highly touted names in free agency.