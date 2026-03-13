The Green Bay Packers have made a few moves, and they still have the draft ahead. But here is the biggest mistake the Packers made in Week 1 of 2026 NFL free agency.

It seems weird to see where the Packers have landed since their preseason trade in 2025 for Micah Parsons. Many people suggested it was the final piece of the Super Bowl puzzle for the team.

And the Packers got off to an impressive start. But things crumbled at the end of the regular season. And then they collapsed against the Bears in the playoffs.

Continuing the trend, the Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst haven't done much to move the offseason needle.

Packers biggest free agency mistake is passiveness

First, it’s not that the Packers didn’t do anything. They’ve made some good moves. But in the NFL, you keep up with the Joneses, or the Joneses beat you up on Sunday afternoons.

The Packers kept center Sean Rhyan. The three-year $33 million deal stabilizes the interior offensive line. Rhyan’s strong play down the stretch, after a position change, earned him the money. He played only four snaps at center during his first three NFL seasons. Last year, he logged 400 snaps and did quite well.

The Packers also got help on the defensive line. Javon Hargrave came over from the Vikings. But he’s 33 years old. This wasn’t a needle-moving signing.

Adding cornerback Benjamin St-Juste didn’t shake up the NFL news world, either. Also, they kept OT Darian Kinnard, defensive end Brenton Cox Jr., and signed special teams performer Skyy Moore. Yawn, yawn, and snooze.

Where’s the beef?

It didn’t come in the form of trading edge rusher Rashan Gary. Now, it’s true that the Packers saw Gary disappear from the pass-rushing scene after a big start in 2025. But those early sacks show he still has some juice. The Cowboys certainly think so.

And Gary says he still has it, according to ESPN.

“In terms of the run, I'm one of the best in the league,” Gary said. “I feel like anything that I need to do in terms of setting the edge, knocking things back, trying to keep things under control, being able to two-gap — just being able to be the anchor that I am — that's what I'm going to bring, just being as effective as I can be.

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“The main thing for me, come in, play good ball, and play good ball to the point that we're playing meaningful games and playing for some trophies and playing for some hats and T-shirts. That's my goal. Being able to play [for those things] in Green Bay early in my career, I've been able to experience that feeling, and I've been chasing it ever since.”

The loss of Gary leaves Karl Brooks and Hargrave on the ends of the defensive line. Cox and Parsons provide edge rush from the linebacker positions. It’s not that the Packers don’t have a pass rush. They’ll be fine once Parsons gets up to speed.

And they should be good in the middle with Edgerrin Cooper and the trade that brought tackle machine Zaire Franklin from the Colts. But there just wasn’t any kind of splash on either side of the football.

Do the Packers believe they have it under control?

The Packers still have quarterback Jordan Love, who seems to be capable of getting them deep into the playoffs. The strong legs of Josh Jacobs still lead the ground game.

And the wide receiver room has potential. But only if WR1 Christian Watson stays healthy. Ditto for WR2 Jayden Reed. Also, WR3 Matthew Golden needs to show a lot more than he did in 2025.

But the offensive line is a question mark overall. The free-agent loss of Rasheed Walker at left tackle is significant, especially since Pro Football Focus had the Packers ranked only No. 19 at the end of the 2025 season.

The current depth chart has Jordan Morgan and Zach Tom at tackles, Anthony Belton and Aaron Brooks at guards, and Rhyan at center.

Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t. Maybe the Packers get help in the draft. But overall, the passive approach to free agency doesn’t help the team’s Super Bowl hopes for 2026.