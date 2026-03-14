Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons seems to be enjoying the offseason so far. He was spotted attending Friday's NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. During a timeout, Parsons had the privilege of getting some shots up from his seat.

Parsons, who turns 27 in May, had courtside seats in Dallas to watch the Mavericks lose 138-105 to the Cavaliers. At one point, someone on the Cavs team started passing the ball to the Packers star, where Parsons got two shots up. He missed both, airballing the first and hitting the second one off the rim.

Can’t recall seeing many fans getting up shots during a timeout in my 3 decades of covering the NBA, but Micah Parsons got off a couple. pic.twitter.com/Hega4LAR2i — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) March 14, 2026

Usually, people attending NBA games don't have the opportunity to shoot the ball. Even if they are a famous celebrity. But that rule seemingly flew out the window for Micah Parsons on Friday evening. It was all in good fun anyway.

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The five-year veteran just wrapped up his first season with the Packers. He maintained consistency with his new team, despite missing three games in the 2025-26 campaign. Parsons ended last season with 41 combined tackles (19 solo), 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. It was the fifth consecutive year that Micah Parsons recorded double-digit sacks.

While the three-time First-Team All-Pro enjoys his offseason, Green Bay is focused on adding talent to the roster. The Packers have added several new defenders to help Micah Parsons via free agency signings and trades. This front office has been one of the busiest groups in the league.

We'll see how the roster moves shape up the Packers for next season in due time. As for Micah Parsons, the five-time Pro Bowler will continue enjoying his time off before getting back to work in the summer. Maybe he'll get some more shots up at another NBA game.