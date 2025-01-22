The Los Angeles Chargers exceeded expectations in 2024. LA finished the regular season 11-6 and made the playoffs during their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. One Chargers veteran has decided he will play at least one more season in the NFL after mulling retirement.

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack will play during the 2025 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The nine-time Pro Bowler said that he needed some time to mull over his future after the Chargers lost to the Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Mack's contract with Los Angeles is up and he is currently scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

Now the question becomes: where will Mack decide to play in 2025?

Mack has been as dominant as ever during his stint with the Chargers. He had a career-best season in 2023, racking up 74 total tackles and 17 sacks. Those numbers came down in 2024 as he only managed 39 total tackles and six sacks in 16 games played.

There's also the possibility that no team is interested in Mack during his age 34 season. However, considering that he has been productive the past two seasons, there will likely be some kind of market for Mack's services.

Mack has been open about wanting to win a Super Bowl before he retires. He will likely link up with a contending team during free agency in March.

How will the Chargers replace Khalil Mack?

It would be surprising for Mack to return to the Chargers in 2025.

The pairing does not make much sense for either party. For Mack, it is easy to argue that the Chargers' timeline for competing for a championship does not match his timeline. Mack does not have many years of football left in him, and the Chargers are still a few years from becoming a contender.

Meanwhile, the Chargers may not want to put Mack back on their salary cap. He already counts as $8.9 million against the cap in 2025 because of a void year on his previous contract. Re-signing Mack would not only increase his cap figure in 2025, but it would likely kick some money into future seasons as well.

So how will the Chargers go about replacing Mack?

The Chargers will most likely use at least one draft pick on an edge rusher during the 2025 NFL Draft. LA is fortunate that this year's crop of prospects features a deep group of pass rushers. In fact, so many that there should be talent left on the board deep into the second round.

The Chargers also have over $60 million in cap space heading into the offseason. They can also explore their options in free agency as well.