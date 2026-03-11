The Green Bay Packers entered the offseason with a tight salary-cap picture and a roster transition centered around quarterback Jordan Love and defensive end Micah Parsons.

The Packers acquired Parsons last season in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys following a much-publicized contract dispute that dragged on for months. He instantly bolstered the Packers' defense. Unfortunately, his first stint in Green Bay was cut short by an ACL injury in Week 15.

When he returns on the field, the Packers will have a very different look, as wide receiver Romeo Doubs, quarterback Malik Willis, defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, and center Elgton Jenkins have all left Green Bay to seek, pardon the pun, greener pastures.

While some dismissed the quality of players who left, Parsons defended his now-former teammates. He also took a subtle dig at the Cowboys.

“I think any player hitting a second contract is successful to me! Business is business. I had three All-Pros and still ain’t get paid by the team that drafted me!” wrote Parsons on X.

Article Continues Below

Clearly, the 26-year-old star is still sore at how Dallas treated him. To recall, he did not hold back on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, blasting him on social media during the height of their back-and-forth regarding his contract extension.

Parsons knew his worth, but the Cowboys did not agree with him. As soon as he was traded to the Packers, the team signed him to a four-year, $188 million deal, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

Hence, he understood the decisions of Doubs, Willis, Enagbare, and Jenkins to get paid elsewhere.

There could be more exits in Green Bay, as linebacker Quay Walker, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, and tight end John FitzPatrick are also reportedly testing the waters in free agency.