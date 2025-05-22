For the past few seasons, the Green Bay Packers' receivers have been one of the worst positional groups in the league. Head coach Matt LaFleur believes that, with Matthew Golden in the mix, they are now one of the deepest units in the NFL.

Since the Packers added Golden and Savion Williams in the 2025 NFL Draft, LaFleur sees the veterans fully embracing the rookies, he told Kay Adams on the ‘Up & Adams Show.' The head coach specifically recalled Romeo Doubs stepping up to assist Golden with a specific route during a Wednesday morning practice.

“I went over to tell Matthew something about one of his routes, and I was just about to start talking when Romeo Doubs grabbed him and started talking,” LaFleur said. “I said, ‘Hey, are you talking about The Dover?' He's like, ‘yeah.' Then I said, ‘Alright, you got 'em.' So that's a pretty cool thing to watch these guys. That's something we're stressing with our team… It's important to develop the leadership that is needed so that when you get in those tough division games or playoff-type games, you have a player-led team that can help get you through those tough moments.”

Love this story about Romeo Dobbs coaching up Matthew Golden TODAY. Wr room is deep and competitive, and grown up. @packers pic.twitter.com/2Ow5KGzth7 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Doubs' leadership is a welcome sight for the Packers, who previously had their concerns. Green Bay suspended Doubs for one game during the 2024 season after the wideout missed practices for reportedly being frustrated with his role.

LaFleur constantly claims he believes in the Packers' receiving room, even through their struggles. Green Bay has not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams in 2021, as its current options struggle with consistency. Jayden Reed led the group with 857 receiving yards in 2024, but had just six games with over 50 yards.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur shuts down top receiver notion, again

Since the draft, many wondered if Golden would immediately become the Packers' No. 1 receiver. Green Bay has lacked an alpha wideout since Adams' departure. However, LaFleur does not believe that is a priority in his offense.

“I don't care what people think; I just care what we think in our building,” LaFleur told Adams. I think we've got a lot of great options, and I think we have the versatility to put people at the point of attack and have confidence that they're gonna go out there and make a play. Do I think there's another level for our guys? Absolutely… But when I view a receiving corps as a group, I view it as a basketball team. You want the versatility amongst the group to be able to put these guys in different positions. I think we have a really deep group and there's gonna be a lot of competition in that room to catch a lot of balls.”

Until a true No. 1 wideout emerges, LaFleur continues to stand on his belief that the Packers have enough depth at the position. However, as Jordan Love continues to develop, Green Bay will need someone to rise to the occasion sooner rather than later. Fans are hoping that Golden is the final answer.