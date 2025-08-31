The Micah Parsons trade from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers was one of the biggest shocks of the NFL offseason, landing Dallas two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark while Parsons signed a $188 million extension in Green Bay.

The blockbuster deal also carried an emotional weight for fans, especially one young Cowboys supporter who went viral after crying over Parsons' departure. The story took a heartwarming turn when Parsons himself FaceTimed the child to lift his spirits, shared by NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

A young #Cowboys fan was devastated after Micah Parsons was traded to the #Packers. Micah found out, and then FaceTimed him. Absolutely awesome! 🫡🙌 (🎥 lesleygonz/TT, @BleacherReport) https://t.co/SEN8Xy8big pic.twitter.com/tyLgqgvwXC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2025

During the call, Parsons even apologized to the young fan for the trade, which drew laughter from his family. He encouraged the boy to stay focused in school and promised him a new No. 1 jersey. Parsons also reminded him that moments like trades are part of life, adding that seeing a fan care so deeply about his career meant a lot to him personally.

Parsons' decision to reach out highlights how impactful the trade has been not just on the field, but also for the communities tied to each franchise. Dallas lost its most dynamic defender, while Green Bay added a player capable of transforming its already top-five defense. For many, the video of Parsons consoling the young fan underscored the human side of a business that is often brutal in its transactions.

Article Continues Below

His transition to Green Bay has already been historic. By choosing to wear the No. 1 jersey, he became the first to do so since Curly Lambeau in 1929, arriving there with a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, bringing both elite production and leadership into the Packers locker room.

Off the field, Parsons has also made headlines for his generosity. After signing his record-breaking contract, he revealed that he shared part of the money with his mother, Sherese, ensuring she never has to work again.

“I’ve seen her work since I was a boy … working three jobs, two jobs, now she can just chill out for a while,” he said in a press conference.

For Packers fans, Parsons represents not only a defensive cornerstone but also a star whose connection with people, from young fans to his own family, shows the character behind the player. And while Cowboys Nation is still adjusting to life without him, moments like this FaceTime prove Parsons remains committed to those who supported him from the very beginning.