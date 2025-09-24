As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons is looking to add Dak Prescott to his sack list. While he would be taking a big hit, Prescott would also be joining an elite list of names.

Perhaps the most famous sack of Parsons' young career came against Tom Brady. Playing quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the time, Parsons ended up sacking Brady for the final time in his illustrious 23-year career.

The now Packers star hasn't forgotten about that moment. Looking back, he still considers Brady his favorite quarterback he has brought down, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

“Every time I see him it's a competitive matchup. Whether it's on the field, off the field, whether it's golf or Fanatics Games, he's always trying to be the best. When you can say you're the last person to take out an elite competitor like Tom, it's a special privilege.”

Article Continues Below

Micah Parsons was the last player to sack @TomBrady. He told me sacking the GOAT was his favorite QB to bring down. How does Micah feel about potentially sacking Dak Prescott when the #Packers face the #Cowboys on @SNFonNBC? pic.twitter.com/dHLfFKOEg6 — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) September 23, 2025

Heading into Week 4, Parsons has 54 sacks to his name. He has made at least 12 in all four of his NFL seasons with a high of 14 in 2023. The pass rusher has also been named a Pro Bowler for four straight campaigns. With a sack and a half through his first three games with the Packers, Parsons is hopeful to keep that streak going.

What will be new for Parsons is the quarterback he is targeting. After playing alongside Prescott, Parsons will now be looking to bring him down. That may hurt his inner soul, but the Packers are in need of a win. And if the All-Pro is playing at the top of his game, Green Bay knows they are much more likely to get one.