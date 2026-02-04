Micah Parsons did not have the 2025 he envisioned, but he still experienced so much of what the NFL has to offer this past season. Despite suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in December, the three-time First-Team All-Pro is in high spirits early in 2026. He could be relaxing at home right now, but the Green Bay Packers star pass-rusher did not want to miss out on the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

Parsons arrived at the annual event hampered but as enthusiastic as ever. He traveled around San Francisco's Moscone Center in his scooter, which he calls “Lightning McQueen.” While he was not exactly zipping around the field, the 26-year-old still brought loads of enthusiasm to the NFC squad. During a time when interest in this exhibition game seems to be dwindling, it is good to see an injured player, nay household name, choose to participate in the Pro Bowl Games in any way he can.

“I'm just trying to show guys that even though you can be injured, life's not going the way {you want}, but understand we're still blessed,” Parsons told ESPN's Laura Rutledge. “God still allowed us to be here. And let's just bring energy. These are some of the best players in the world, and I don't look past that. I just live in the moment, be where my feet at and just enjoy myself.”

Faster than fast, quicker than quick. https://t.co/66wZbCeH5n — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 4, 2026

Who says no one wants to go to the Pro Bowl? Parsons, who was unable to even compete, was brimming with joy and competitive spirit while watching the action. He made sure to capture the scene with his camcorder.

Near the end of the interview, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. recorded an interception that went a long way in sealing a 66-52 victory for the NFC. Micah Parsons could not contain his excitement and raced off to celebrate with the guys. That reaction should make the NFL offices grin ear to ear.

It was a whirlwind year for No. 1, who became embroiled in a tense contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys, was traded to the Packers, signed a record-breaking extension, posted another double-digit sack season and suffered a devastating injury less than a month before the playoffs. Parsons learned a lot about himself during this wild time, and he is eager to see what life has in store for him in 2026.

As much fun as Parsons had at the Pro Bowl Games, he hopes to be doing something else this time next year.