The Green Bay Packers are heading to the road for consecutive games away from Lambeau Field in Weeks 7 and 8 against the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers. There's no such thing as an easy road game in the NFL, and head coach Matt LaFleur knows that. The Packers are in first place in the NFC North and they can't afford a slip up in either game.

The Packers may not have cornerback Keisean Nixon against the Cardinals as he was added to the team's injury list because of an unspecified illness. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Packers have added running back Pierre Strong Jr. to the active roster from the team's practice squad.

The Packers are looking for their first road victory of the season. They dropped a 13-10 decision to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 as they let that game slip away after leading well into the fourth quarter. They also played a 40-40 tie game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. While Jordan Love and the offense was productive throughout the game, the Green Bay defense was not able to contain Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Neither team was able to separate in the overtime period.

Cardinals have lost four straight games

The Packers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 to get back on the winning track, but the Cardinals have fallen on hard times after winning the first two games of the season. They have since lost four consecutive games and have fallen into last place in the NFC West.

All four of those losses have been close games, with two defeats by a single point and none by more than five points. The Cardinals will not have quarterback Kyler Murray in the lineup because of a foot sprain, and they will once again turn to Jacoby Brissett to lead the offense.

If Jordan Love and the Packers get off to a strong start, it may be difficult for Brissett to play catch-up with the Cardinals offense.