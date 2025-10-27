Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft put on a career-best performance on National Tight End Day, catching seven passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-25 road win, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium. Kraft’s 131 yards after the catch ranked the third-most in a game by a tight end since 2016, according to Next Gen Stats, and was the highest total since George Kittle’s 2018 performance.

Kraft opened the scoring for the Packers with a 59-yard catch-and-run on third down, leading Green Bay's second-half turnaround after they trailed 16-7 at halftime. He finished off the drive with a 24-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, bringing the score to 29-19 with 10:57 remaining. He now totals 29 catches for 469 yards and six touchdowns through the first seven games of the season.

Quarterback Jordan Love matched Kraft’s exceptional effort, completing 29-of-37 passes for a career-high 360 yards, three touchdowns, and a 134.2 passer rating. Love completed 20 consecutive passes spanning the late second quarter through the fourth quarter, tying Brett Favre’s franchise record set in 2007. When targeting Kraft and Christian Watson, Love went 11-of-13 for 228 yards with a perfect passer rating.

Wide receiver Christian Watson, returning from a torn ACL, contributed four catches for 85 yards, including a 33-yard reception setting up a Josh Jacobs touchdown. Jacobs added his seventh rushing touchdown over the past four games, helping the Packers take a 22-19 lead in the third quarter. Romeo Doubs converted a two-point attempt to extend the lead further.

Green Bay’s front seven combined for three sacks on Aaron Rodgers, with Rashan Gary accounting for two, including both watershed third-down stops, and Micah Parsons adding another. The Packers outscored Pittsburgh 28-3 in the second half behind Love and the pass rush, turning a nine-point halftime deficit into a 10-point win.

Kicker Brandon McManus, returning from a quad injury, connected on 28- and 25-yard field goals in the second half, despite missing a 44-yard attempt in the first half. Ty’Ron Hopper broke up the Steelers' late two-point conversion, and Doubs recovered the onside kick, ending Pittsburgh's comeback hope.

Green Bay improved to 5-1-1 on the season and will host the 4-4 Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field in Week 9, while the Steelers now stand at 4-3 ahead of their next week's game against the 7-1 Indianapolis Colts.