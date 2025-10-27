Micah Parsons is annually one of the harder defenders to game plan against. But even three Pittsburgh Steelers blockers couldn't keep the Green Bay Packers star from getting to Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh ran with a single back, double tight end set. Parsons absorbed a chip block first, then took on two offensive linemen.

Yet Parsons ran through not one, but all three different would-be blocking options on this momentum-shifting fourth quarter sack.

Micah Parsons takes down Rodgers 💪 GBvsPIT on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/UnHDH6dco8 — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not even the blocking back picked up on Parsons' oncoming rush. The perennial Pro Bowler turned to tenacity and an arm over move to finish off the sack.

Green Bay went on to pull away from the Steelers after the sack — building a 35-19 lead with under three minutes left. Parsons admitted he didn't play his best game postgame but still delivered five pressures in the 35-25 road win. He now has an NFL-best 32 QB pressures for 2025.

Packers' Micah Parsons steals spotlight from key Aaron Rodgers storyline

Article Continues Below

The Sunday Night Football showdown featured a more pivotal storyline outside of Parsons going against Rodgers.

The first-year Steelers QB for the first time ever faced his former team the Packers. Jordan Love added intrigue for the game by revealing he still texts his former teammate.

Rodgers became the latest future Hall of Fame QB to take on his former team on the SNF stage — joining Peyton Manning (2013 against Indianapolis with Denver) and Tom Brady (2021 versus New England while with Tampa Bay). Except Rodgers played this game at his new home of Acrisure Stadium as Manning and Brady came out of the visiting locker rooms of their games.

Parsons, though, stressed out the Steelers' protection with his relentless edge speed. Rodgers tossed two touchdowns, including a late one near the two-minute mark. The Packers denied the franchise legend Rodgers from beating all 32 franchises in the league for his illustrious career.