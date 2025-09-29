Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons returned to AT&T Stadium for the first time since his trade from Dallas, and while he delivered in the clutch, he left unsatisfied.

Parsons sacked Dak Prescott in overtime to prevent a touchdown and force a field goal, but Green Bay could only answer with three points of its own, settling for a 40-40 tie on Sunday Night Football.

Afterward, Parsons didn’t sugarcoat his frustration. “I’m not even going to lie, I’m pissed off,” he told reporters, per ESPN. “I’m very disappointed, just overall how we performed.”

Despite registering four pressures and the critical sack, he felt the Packers’ defense had let down quarterback Jordan Love, who threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

In a game with seven lead changes, the most ever in an NFL tie, Prescott matched Love nearly yard for yard, finishing with 319 yards, three touchdowns, and a rushing score.

What impressed Parsons most, though, was how his former teammate thrived against heavy pressure.

“You look how precise No. 4 looked tonight,” Parsons said. “Getting through his throws, hitting his receivers, the timing… I think he played a better game than we played defense. So, shout-out to Dak. I told him, ‘You go watch that film. You're lucky if you wasn’t on your s—, it would’ve been a real long day for you.’ But he played a hell of a game, and I give him kudos for that.”

Parsons insisted the emotions of facing Dallas were behind him, noting he hasn’t spoken to Jerry Jones since the trade. His focus now is on making Green Bay’s defense a unit that matches its offense’s efficiency.

Postgame, attention turned to Jerry Jones himself. Asked why he rewarded Prescott with a record extension in 2024 but let Parsons walk, the Cowboys owner gave a blunt answer.

“Dak was indispensable in my mind. Micah wasn’t. It’s just numbers. It’s that easy. That’s not personal at all,” Jones said, per Cowboys reporter Bobby Belt.

Parsons, now with a four-year $240 million deal in Green Bay, showed Sunday night why he remains one of the league’s most feared defenders.

Yet even with his late heroics, the Packers walked away feeling they missed an opportunity, and Parsons’ words made it clear he won’t be satisfied until this defense proves it can finish.