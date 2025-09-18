As the Green Bay Packers prepare for the Cleveland Browns in the Week 3 matchup, the team has no doubt achieved major success to start the season as they're 2-0. Despite the Packers' 2-0 start, the team still needs to be diligent on both sides of the ball, but one standout so far has been defensive back Xavier McKinney in the eyes of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

There could be people looking at McKinney's statistics and finding that his zero interceptions so far must mean he isn't having an impactful season. Hafley couldn't disagree with that notion more and even says that McKinney is “the best safety in the NFL,” according to Ryan Wood.

“I don't care how many interceptions he has. He is the best safety in the NFL, and what he does for our defense is beyond interceptions,” Hafley said.

Packers' Xavier McKinney with humbling take on 2-0 start

With the Packers looking to defend their undefeated season on Sunday, the team isn't celebrating the current success, despite the fast start. McKinney himself would say Monday that he won't declare Green Bay the best team just yet since “it's just two games.”

“I'm not going to sit up here and say we the best team in the NFL. It's just two games. We've got a lot of football to play,” McKinney said Monday, according to Dave Schroeder of WBAY-TV. “The biggest thing about being 2-0, you can't really get complacent, and you can't feel like you won a Super Bowl. A lot of [teams] start off 2-0, and later in the season they won't be worth a [expletive]. We've got to make sure we know the level of importance of these days and keep working and keep trying to get better.”

McKinney is in the midst of his second season with Green Bay, where he is seen as a foundational piece to the defensive side of the ball. At any rate, the Packers look to win their third straight on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, which could make them 3-0 and start the NFC North race off to a hot start.