Are the Green Bay Packers the best team in the NFL? A couple of weeks ago, I don't think a single person would have said that. After a dominant Week 2 win against the Washington Commanders to improve to 2-0, the Packers might just be the hottest team in the NFL right now with no signs of slowing down.

When this team added defensive superstar Micah Parsons to their pass rush, it changed everything. The Packers' defense is flying around like a bat out of hell. They have stars all over the field who can make a serious impact. As Parsons said after the win last night, defenses win championships. He is not wrong.

The Packers started the season as a contender to win the Super Bowl, but on sportsbooks, they were not a favorite. After a Week 2 win against Washington, that is now the case. Green Bay went from around +1800 to +2000 odds to win the SB to now sitting at +750, tied for the second-best odds in the league.

Here are the Top 5 NFL odds to win the Super Bowl according to FanDuel.

Buffalo Bills: +700

Philadelphia Eagles: +700

Baltimore Ravens: +700

Green Bay Packers: +750

Kansas City Chiefs: +1000

The Packers have a legit shot at winning the NFC North division. They are already 1-0 against the Detroit Lions, and a win against an NFC contender in Washington is valuable as well. The Packers already have two key wins in the conference, and if they take care of business in their division, they will be set up for success come winter.

The schedule for GB is not easy. They will take on the defending champs in Week 10 for a MNF battle. GB will also face the entire AFC North division, which has been a gauntlet the last few seasons. Head coach Matt LaFleur will have this team building off their great start. Putting down a future bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl with this value may be the best you get all season long.