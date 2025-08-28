The Green Bay Packers have one of the youngest teams in football, but they are still one of the most talented. Coming into the 2025 campaign, Matt LaFleur and company have very high expectations and have their sights set on an NFC North crown and a run at the Super Bowl.

Of course, one of the biggest storylines around the NFL coming into the season is the Micah Parsons contract saga with the Dallas Cowboys. Parsons has requested a trade out of Dallas, and while that is unlikely to come to light, the Packers are one team that could use an elite pass rusher and has been loosely linked to him over the last few days.

On Wednesday, star safety Xavier McKinney was asked about the possibility of adding a player like Parsons to the team, but he refused to really get into it via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“That ain’t for me to speak on,” McKinney said. “He’s a hell of a player, and obviously I know him. He’s a good person, good dude.”

Article Continues Below

McKinney and Parsons have the same agent, so it was only natural that the 2024 Pro Bowler was asked about the situation.

While Parsons is still on the outs in Dallas and Jerry Jones continues to dig himself a hole in the media about the whole situation, the likely outcome is still that the two sides get things worked out and he remains a Cowboy for the foreseeable future. Even if a contract doesn't work itself out, it is very easy to see a scenario where Jones just stalls it out and then franchise tags Parsons at the end of the season.

Even if the Cowboys do end up trading Parsons, it feels highly unlikely that they would deal him to an NFC rival who is already a playoff contender, and especially one who has stopped the Cowboys in the playoffs multiple times in recent history. However, it is still a massive storyline to monitor heading into Week 1.