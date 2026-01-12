The Green Bay Packers have seen their season to come a close after falling to the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round. And now, one of their star offensive linemen is set to go under the knife.

Right tackle Zach Tom will undergo knee injury for a partially torn patellar tendon, via team reporter Weston Hodkiewicz. Tom picked up the knee injury back in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos.

That was the last time the tackle played for the Packers this season, although he was questionable heading into the playoffs. The fact he requires surgery makes it unlikely that Tom would be at full capacity had he made his return. But now, he will get the issue corrected permanently.

How much time Tom will miss is yet to be known. The offseason still hasn't technically begun, meaning the tackle won't be rushed back into action. Still, a serious knee surgery will have both player and team acting a bit more cautious.

Before going down, Tom started 12 games for Green Bay in 2025. He came into the season having started all 17 games back-to-back years. His most recent effort earned Tom an 83.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking eighth out of 89 tackles. He ranked 13th in run blocking (81.9) and 15th in pass blocking (78.5).

Signed to a four-year, $88 million extension in 2025, the Packers are expecting Tom to be a pivotal part of their offense for the foreseeable future. But first, he must rehab his knee injury. Once surgery is completed, Green Bay should have a better understanding of how much time the tackle will miss.