The Green Bay Packers are cracking down on season ticket holders who have been reselling their tickets in full for multiple years. The organization announced a new enforcement measure to ensure Lambeau Field remains filled with dedicated fans rather than those looking to turn a profit.

Under the policy, the Packers are declining to renew season tickets for account holders who have sold 100% of their regular-season tickets for multiple consecutive seasons. Instead, those tickets will be redistributed to fans on the team’s lengthy waitlist, which currently has approximately 150,000 names.

“This has been part of the ticketing terms for a long time,” Packers Director of Public Affairs Aaron Popkey said. “Season tickets are renewed year-to-year, and the organization has the right to decline renewal for any reason or no reason. We monitor ticket sales data and are taking back tickets from those who have resold all of their seats.”

While the total number of affected accounts has not been disclosed, the Packers confirmed that fewer than 1% of their 40,000 total season ticket accounts will be impacted. That equates to fewer than 400 accounts, though each may hold multiple seats.

The Packers will change their ticket moving forward

The move is part of a broader effort to curb ticket reselling, which has become increasingly common in the digital age. With resale platforms making it easy for season ticket holders to offload their seats—often at a profit—the Packers are taking a firm stance to ensure tickets remain in the hands of those who genuinely want to attend games.

To ensure fairness, the organization is allowing those who received a non-renewal notice to appeal the decision. The team acknowledges that extenuating circumstances, such as health issues or military service, may prevent some fans from attending games regularly.

In addition to the non-renewal policy, the Packers also announced a price increase for the 2025 season. Regular-season ticket prices will rise by $7 to $21 per game, depending on seat location, while preseason tickets will see an increase of $3 to $11 per game. Season ticket holders received their invoices on the same day as the non-renewal notices, with payments due by March 28.

The team’s Pay As We Play playoff ticket program will continue for another season, allowing season ticket holders to secure postseason seats at reduced prices. Green package holders must commit to the program by August 8, while Gold package holders will enter a drawing for available seats.

By enforcing this policy, the Packers hope to prioritize their loyal fan base while deterring individuals from treating season tickets as a business venture. While some may find workarounds—such as keeping a handful of games while reselling the rest—the team’s message is clear: Lambeau Field is for the fans, not for profit-seeking ticket brokers.