The Green Bay Packers had a solid 2024 season. Green Bay won 11 games and made it to the playoffs, but they lost in the first round against the Eagles. Now the Packers are reloaded on offense after drafting Matthew Golden during the 2025 NFL Draft. The team is hopeful that their stacked receiver room will help get them back to the postseason in 2025.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes that the Packers could end up trading away a wide receiver at some point this offseason.

“If Golden and Williams impress in training camp, teams will be calling the Packers to inquire about their young wideouts and whether any of them might shake available before the start of the season,” Barnwell wrote.

If the Packers do trade a receiver, Barnwell pointed to Romeo Doubs as the most likely candidate to be traded.

“Doubs seems like the most obvious candidate, given that he was already suspended for one week by the team last season for missing a pair of practices,” Barnwell continued. “Owed $3.4 million in the final year of his rookie deal, the Packers might rack up a compensatory pick if he leaves after the season as a free agent, but Gutekunst has been relatively aggressive adding options such as Jacobs, Xavier McKinney and Nate Hobbs over the past couple of offseasons.

Green Bay could be wise to guarantee themselves a draft pick for Doubs instead of counting on the compensatory pick formula.

“Dealing Doubs would lock in draft compensation and avoid a potential headache if he falls down the depth chart during the season,” Barnwell concluded.

If Doubs or another Packers receiver is traded, it will happen much closer to training camp.

Packers QB Jordan Love has high expectations connection with Matthew Golden

Packers QB Jordan Love is certainly happy to have plenty of receiver to throw to.

Love is especially excited to play with rookie Matthew Golden. He expressed high hopes for creating a connection with Golden during a recent interview.

“He's a great dude,” Love said of Golden. “I'm excited to see just his potential on the football field. But just the start we've had, doing routes on air and things like that, he looks like a stud, looks like a very polished receiver, so I'm excited to see just how far he can take it.”

Golden projects as the new WR1 for the Packers. Green Bay will certainly make it a priority to establish a good relationship between him and Love.

The process will begin during training camp later this summer.