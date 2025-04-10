The Green Bay Packers have been notorious for passing on wide receivers in the first round of the NFL Draft over the years despite having a need at the position, and ESPN is predicting that trend to continue, despite general manager Brian Gutekunst saying that is not an intentional thing.

“Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made a point of saying this offseason that it has never been an organizational philosophy to skip receivers in the first round,” Rob Demobsky of ESPN said. “That said, it's still hard to feel good about projecting a first-round receiver to the Packers until they actually do it. While Gutekunst said he hasn't purposefully avoided taking a receiver on the first day, he did say it's one of the more difficult positions for a rookie to make an immediate impact from, which could be why he has favored other spots in Round 1.”

When it comes to what the Packers might do with their first-round pick, one person the NFL expects to see a defensive player come off the board at that spot.

“A rival scout told me that his team expects the Packers to focus on adding defensive players for Jeff Hafley's scheme in the early rounds,” Matt Miller of ESPN said. “He predicted that Green Bay would draft a cornerback in Round 1 and a defensive tackle in the second round before shifting to a value receiver pick in Round 3.”

The Packers have a young, promising team that made the playoffs this past season, and they are looking to add the reinforcements needed to truly contend in the NFC with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and others. It will be interesting to see who the Packers add in the draft, and if they are able to find instant contributors to help the team become a Super Bowl contender.