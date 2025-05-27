There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander wants to remain in Green Bay, but there has been chatter about a potential trade. Alexander is making a lot of money in Green Bay as he signed a contract extension in 2022 that was a record-breaker at the time. However, he has played in just 14 combined games the last two years due to injuries and a suspension.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Packers proposed a restructured contract that would help keep the former first-round pick in Green Bay.

“According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Packers have proposed a restructured contract to Alexander, which tangibly demonstrates their interest in retaining the two-time All-Pro cornerback during an offseason in which they have been open to trading him,” the report states.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst wants to make sure that the team is doing what is best for both the Packers and also Jaire Alexander.

“We invested a lot in Jaire and want to make sure, if he’s not gonna be on our football team helping us win games, that we get something back for that investment,” Gutekunst said earlier in the offseason. “So we’ll see where it goes, but again, working with (Thornton) weekly and trying to figure out what’s best for both Jaire and the Packers.”

While this situation has been unfolding, Alexander has still been in contact with the team. He was a participant in the first week of the offseason program, which was voluntary. It was held virtually due to the NFL Draft being in Green Bay. Defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley also noted that he talks with Alexander every day.

“We have contact every morning,” Derrick Ansley said. “I send him a positive quote. Sometimes it’s a scripture. Sometimes it’s just something that somebody sends me and I forward it to him, but yeah, we have contact every morning.”

Jaire Alexander and his agent have not agreed to any restructuring of his contract, but the proposal is on the table. Alexander has been with the Packers for seven seasons now after being selected with the 18th overall pick back in 2018. He has had some great years with the Packers as he is a terrific player when he is on the field, but he hasn't played more than seven games in three of the last four years. That will need to change.