The 2025 NFL season will be important for the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay had a solid season in 2024, finishing with 11 wins and a playoff berth for the fifth time in six years. Unfortunately, they could not win the division and lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Eagles. The Packers are hopeful that one returning defensive player can make a difference.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Thursday. During the interview, Adams asked LaFleur about the status of Jaire Alexander.

“Jah is a great player,” LaFleur began. “Unfortunately he's been kind of snakebit over the past couple years and he's missed a lot of time. So it's hard to play up to your potential when you're not on the grass.”

Alexander's career has been severely impacted by injuries over the past few seasons. He suffered a shoulder injury in 2023 that caused him to miss several games. Alexander also suffered from PCL and groin injuries during the 2024 season.

Adams pushed LaFleur, asking him what the plan is with Alexander moving forward.

“I would say yeah I think that's just something that we're working through and hopefully we'll have some resolution sooner than later,” LaFleur concluded.

Alexander played seven games each in 2023 and 2024. He also missed all but four games in 2021 because of a significant shoulder injury.

Should the Packers consider trading Jaire Alexander?

There has been plenty of speculation about a potential Jaire Alexander trade this offseason.

The main reason for these trade rumors are Alexander's massive contract. He is due $17.5 million in cash in 2025 and comes with a cap hit of $24.64 million. That is a lot to pay for a player who is often unavailable.

But there may be another path forward that could keep him in Green Bay.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes that the Packers and Alexander could reach an agreement on an amended contract.

“The Packers and Alexander are working on a resolution that should materialize soon. A revised contract for Alexander, due $17.5 million in cash this year, to balance his injury history with his longtime status as an elite corner might be the most sensible play,” Fowler reported.

This sounds like a great solution for both sides. Green Bay would get some nice financial relief and injury assurances that could make them comfortable keeping Alexander. Meanwhile, Alexander could feel comfortable about his future with the team and avoid getting traded somewhere he does not like.

Hopefully this situation resolves itself sooner rather than later.