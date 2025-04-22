The Green Bay Packers are rumored to be looking for some defensive help in the 2025 NFL Draft. Green Bay is projected to take defensive end Shemar Stewart in the first round, per ESPN. Stewart played in college for Texas A&M.

“Their preferred pass rusher would've been Mykell Williams, but Stewart is likely next on their board,” NFL insider Rob Demovsky wrote.

The Packers have the 23rd overall selection in the draft. Green Bay will have plenty of fans in the audience, as this year's draft is held in the city. There's clearly pressure on the Packers to get this selection right.

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 24. Green Bay finished the 2024 season with a playoff appearance, as well as 11 victories.

The Packers might also be looking for some wide receivers

There's a wrinkle in the ESPN projection, as the writer Demovsky thinks the Packers could go another way in their pick.

“Two decades of passing on a receiver in the first round makes it hard to predict the Packers would finally end that streak even though Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden were both available,” Demovsky added.

Time will certainly tell what the franchise decides to do. The Packers have one of the NFL's most exciting quarterbacks in Jordan Love, who has led the squad to two playoff appearances. Love took over before the 2023 season, after Aaron Rodgers left town.

The Packers quarterback has overcome injuries to keep his team near the top of the NFC. He has also done it without a true star wideout to help him, although the Packers receivers have done their best.

This past season, Green Bay was riddled with injuries at wide receiver. Jaydon Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson all sustained tough injuries that left the team banged up. Packers running back Josh Jacobs had even asked team management for a receiver.

Jacobs' plea might be answered on Thursday.