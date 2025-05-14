The Green Bay Packers have had a solid offseason as they plan to be competitive once again this upcoming season. One of the main things they did was retool and revamp their offensive line to protect Jordan Love, and that included Elgton Jenkins moving from left guard to center. Though he didn't have an issue with the move, he would also like to be paid for his position, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“Jenkins has two years left on a four-year, $68 million contract extension he signed in December of 2022,” Demovsky wrote. “It was designed to pay him as if he were staying at guard while also remaining competitive if he moved to the higher-priced tackle position. The average of $17 million would make him among the highest-paid centers in the league.

“The problem, however, is that centers typically make far less than the highest-paid guards or tackles, so Jenkins' concerns are tied to future earnings, which could be significantly lower as a center. He is under contract through the 2026 season and is scheduled to make $12.8 million this season and $20 million in 2026, when he will be 30 years old.”

Jenkins is a two-time Pro Bowler at the left guard position, and he's hoping that he can get more financial stability by making the move to center.

Elgton Jenkins moving to center for Packers

Jenkins was asked to move to center after the Packers signed left guard Aaron Banks in free agency. Earlier in the offseason, general manager Brian Gutekunst shared that they had conversations with Jenkins about making the transition, especially with his experience at the position.

“We had plenty of conversations with Elgton leading up to it, and obviously he played center in college,” Gutekunst said. “We feel he's got a chance to be an All-Pro center. We've talked about it a lot, how versatility plays into our offensive line, and having guys that can move to different spots. And Elgton's one of those guys who can play all five spots, so he's a luxury. I'm excited to see what he can do at center, as well.”

If Jenkins can have a solid season as center, the Packers' offensive line can end up being one of the better lines in the league. They were good last year, as Josh Jacobs had one of his best seasons on the ground, and Love was solid through the air.