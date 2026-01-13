The season ended in disastrous fashion for the Green Bay Packers. After losing their last four games of the regular season, the Packers thought they were getting a break when the Philadelphia Eagles lost their final regular-season game and finished as the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff structure. That meant the Chicago Bears were the No. 2 seed, and the Packers would have the chance to play their ancient rivals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

That was the preferred matchup for head coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers. Even though they would have to play on the road, the Packers wanted to play the Bears. It looked like the matchup was working in ideal fashion for 30 minutes since Green Bay took a 21-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. That advantage disappeared in the second half as the Bears defense shut down the Packers and Chicago scored 25 points in the 4th quarter to pull out a remarkable 31-27 victory.

The Packers will be licking their wounds for weeks, but professional football does not allow teams to live in the past. The offseason is already here for the Packers, the other teams that lost in the Wild Card round and the teams that failed to make the playoffs.

Evaluations are already going on as far as team needs and the players in the upcoming draft and free agency that will give the Packers the best chance to improve.

Upgrade in the secondary is needed

On the surface, many of the pieces are in place for the Packers. They acquired one of the best defensive players in the NFL when they traded for Micah Parsons before the start of the season. His season came to a premature end when he was injured (torn ACL) in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos. However, the Green Bay defense was solid for most of the season, but the secondary needs help.

The Packers gave up their first-round draft choice to the Dallas Cowboys in the trade for Parsons, so they are going to have to wait until the second and third rounds to add their newest performers. They are going to have the ability to address this area in free agency, but finding a long-term solution in the NFL Draft is advisable.

One of the players the Packers have to consider with their second-round pick is cornerback D'Angelo Ponds of the Indiana Hoosiers. Ponds may be a bit on the small size at 5-9 and 170 pounds, but he has gained tremendous experience with the Hoosiers as he prepares to play in the national championship game against the Miami Hurricanes. He has 56 tackles, 2 interceptions and 8 passes defensed this season.

He has more than enough speed as he runs a 4.35 40, and he excels in coverage. Ponds thrives against the best receivers and wants opposing quarterbacks to come after him. He knows how to rise to the moment and his natural athleticism and ball skills allow him to make game-changing plays.

There are other cornerbacks to consider who may be higher on some draft boards, including Colton Hood of Tennessee, Chris Johnston of San Diego State, Malik Muhammad of Texas and Keith Abney II of Arizona State, but Ponds has shown he can play his best football against the toughest opponents.

Packers need help on the offensive line

During the second-half meltdown against the Bears, the Green Bay offense basically got shut down. The Packers scored one TD on a Jordan Love to Matthew Golden TD pass, but they could not run the ball at all. If they had any success with their running game, the Packers would have had a much better chance of surviving the Wild Card game.

The Packers need help along the offensive line, and the biggest need appears to be at the center position. The belief here is that Green Bay will be looking at an interior offensive lineman with their third-round selection, and Logan Jones of Iowa could fill the bill.

Jones has the ideal size for the center position at 6-3 and 305 pounds and he runs very well for a center. He can run a 4.9 40, and that is excellent speed for a 300-plus pound player. He can block linebackers at the second level because of that speed, and he is clearly a player who the Packers should be looking at if they want to improve their running game.

Other centers that the Packers can consider include Jake Slaughter of Florida, Matt Gulbin of Michigan State and Sheridan Wilson of Texas Tech.

Drafting a cornerback and a center need to be the priorities for the Packers with their second- and third-round selections.