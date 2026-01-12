The Green Bay Packers completely collapse during their playoff matchup on Saturday. Green Bay lost to Chicago after blowing a huge lead and allowing 25 points in the fourth quarter. Now the critics are out in full force, suggesting that Green Bay should move on from head coach Matt LaFleur. That includes one prominent national analyst.

Bill Simmons does not believe the Packers should keep LaFleur as their head coach in 2026. He cited Green Bay's recent playoff loss to Chicago as the final straw.

“Matt LaFleur can’t come back, that’s it. You can’t come back. I hated the last drive too. I hated everything,” Simmons said on Monday, via The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Green Bay ran 11 consecutive passing plays on their final drive. The drive failed due to a combination of poor execution by the players and poor play calling. But the Packers also caught heat for not churning enough clock on the driver before that.

LaFleur is expected to meet with Packers brass in the next couple of days. They are expected to hammer out a new contract for the veteran head coach instead of firing him.

Unsurprisingly, Simmons is not happy with that decision.

“Supposedly he wants an extension for a lot of money right. I’d probably part ways at this point,” Simmons explained. “I mean you lose a game where your quarterback throws four TD’s with no picks on the road and you lose. You lose a game where you’re up 18 heading into the second half and 11 heading into the last 12 minutes of the game. You have the ball with three minutes left, you’re an offensive coach.”

Green Bay led 21-3 at halftime and entered the fourth quarter up 21-6. But they were outscored 25-6 in the final 15 minutes, which ended up costing them the game.

It should be noted that Green Bay left seven points on the table in this game on special teams. Brandon McManus missed two field goals and one extra point. Those errors were magnified after the Packers by just four points.

Ultimately, the Packers are in win-now mode after trading for Micah Parsons before the regular season. That makes firing LaFleur and installing a brand new coaching staff incredibly risky.

It will be interesting to see if LaFleur lands a big-money extension after Green Bay's playoff collapse against Chicago.