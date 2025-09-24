The Green Bay Packers are going to be extra motivated in their Week 4 game. Not only are they looking to blow off some steam after losing to the Cleveland Browns, but they're also going up against the Dallas Cowboys. That's the same Cowboys team that traded Micah Parsons to Green Bay this offseason.

Green Bay is the clear favorites to win this game, especially after the Cowboys got blown out by the Chicago Bears in their previous game. That being said, there's one player that could change the course of the game drastically, a player that can take over the game if given the right opportunity.

Packers' X-Factor vs. Cowboys in Week 4: Matthew Golden

The Packers' defense has been one of the best units in football. Even in the loss to the Browns, they only gave up 13 points to the AFC North team. With their lethal pass rush, one of the better linebacker groups in the league, a secondary with plenty of playmakers, Dallas will struggle against this defense. They have the run defense to neutralize the resurgent Javonte Williams (64.3 rush yards allowed, third-least in the league), and without CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott has less reliable targets to pass to.

However, the Packers' ability to win the game against the Cowboys decisively lies on their offense.

After facing off against the Browns and their tough-as-nails defense, the Packers will be going up against a much easier opponent. Facing off against the Cowboys defense now is like taking a fight against bull without any horns. Without the spear that is Parsons, teams have a much easier time exploiting their defense.

The Packers have all the tools to dismantle the Cowboys defense. Josh Jacobs continues to be a workhorse for the offense, having 150 yards in the two weeks before their disaster-class against the Browns. Jordan Love has come into his own as a solid quarterback, though he can still be a bit unreliable. They have an egalitarian passing offense that spreads touches among its many playmakers.

One of these playmakers, though, is long overdue for a good game. The Packers drafted wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round of this year's draft. Many expected Golden to be immediately featured by Green Bay, but he's only been targeted eight times in three games. The Packers' previous core of players still got the most touches.

A change is coming, though. Golden received 4 targets against the Browns in Week 3. He caught all four passes for 52 yards, though he's yet to find the endzone. That, coupled with Golden's ability to get open and his increased usage on routes (second-most routes run in Week 3) signals that he's starting to find his role on the team.

Going up against a Cowboys defense that hasn't been able to bother the quarterback too much, Jordan Love should have more time to throw than the Browns. That opens up more opportunities for him to find Golden somewhere down the field for a big chunk. The only thing holding back Golden's breakout is his team's usage of tight ends: Tucker Craft leads the team in targets this season with 15.

Still, the Packers, who are notoriously averse to drafting wide receivers in the first round, took Golden for a reason. If there's any time to break out, it's against a struggling defense like the Cowboys.